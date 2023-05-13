Homicide investigation underway after man found dead with gunshot wound to head in Agoura Hills

WATCH LIVE

By KABC logo
Saturday, May 13, 2023 3:22PM
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Agoura Hills.

The incident happened just after midnight Saturday outside a townhome community on Strawberry Hill Drive, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Authorities found the man, only identified as being in his 40s, near a pool.

Additional details were not available, including any information about a possible suspect.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

