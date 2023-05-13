Homicide investigation underway after man found dead with gunshot wound to head in Agoura Hills

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Agoura Hills.
The incident happened just after midnight Saturday outside a townhome community on Strawberry Hill Drive, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.
Authorities found the man, only identified as being in his 40s, near a pool.
Additional details were not available, including any information about a possible suspect.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.