Homicide investigation underway after man found dead with gunshot wound to head in Agoura Hills

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Agoura Hills.

The incident happened just after midnight Saturday outside a townhome community on Strawberry Hill Drive, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Authorities found the man, only identified as being in his 40s, near a pool.

Additional details were not available, including any information about a possible suspect.

