Ahmaud Arbery case goes to jury after 13-day trial

Left to right: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. (Source: Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

BRUNSWICK, Georgia -- A jury now has the case after a 13-day trial of three white men charged with murder and other crimes in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

The jury got the case on Tuesday after final closing arguments from the prosecutor and instructions from a judge.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski told jurors that the defendants have no right to claim self-defense because they were the ones who first approached the 25-year-old Black man while he was running in his neighborhood. She told jurors that Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan pursued Arbery with pickup trucks and pointed a shotgun at him before Arbery ever tried to fight back.

In their closing arguments Monday, defense attorneys argued that the McMichaels were attempting a legal citizen's arrest.

