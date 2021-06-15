Aiden Leos to be memorialized at Orange County Zoo

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- The community is paying tribute to Aiden Leos, the 6-year-old boy who was killed in a freeway road-rage shooting, with a memorial at one of his favorite places, the Orange County Zoo.

A plaque to Aiden will be placed at the zoo's new large-mammal exhibit, currently under construction and expected to open in early 2022.

"It is warming to the hearts of mom and dad and sister," said Carla Lacy, a member of Aiden's family. "And it's a step in the right direction to begin the healing process. It's going to be a joyous place to come and we're so grateful."

Two suspects, Marcus Anthony Eriz and Wynne Lee have been arrested and are facing charges in Aiden's killing.

