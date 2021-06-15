ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- The community is paying tribute to Aiden Leos, the 6-year-old boy who was killed in a freeway road-rage shooting, with a memorial at one of his favorite places, the Orange County Zoo.
A plaque to Aiden will be placed at the zoo's new large-mammal exhibit, currently under construction and expected to open in early 2022.
"It is warming to the hearts of mom and dad and sister," said Carla Lacy, a member of Aiden's family. "And it's a step in the right direction to begin the healing process. It's going to be a joyous place to come and we're so grateful."
Two suspects, Marcus Anthony Eriz and Wynne Lee have been arrested and are facing charges in Aiden's killing.
For more on this story, please watch the video above.
Aiden Leos to be memorialized at Orange County Zoo
TOP STORIES
Show More