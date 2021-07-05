Health & Fitness

Fourth of July fireworks cause poor air quality across SoCal

EMBED <>More Videos

Fireworks cause SoCal air quality problems

LOS ANGELES -- Air quality advisories were in effect Monday across a swath of Southern California due to hours of fireworks blasts and a wildfire in Gorman.

The South Coast Air Quality District said poor air quality was likely through the afternoon because fireworks emit high levels of particulate matter.

The smell of smoke infused the overnight intrusion of damp marine air over the region.

"June Gloom continues its tight grip on Southern California early this morning despite the turn of the calendar," the National Weather Service said.

RELATED: Fireworks illuminate Southern California sky as region celebrates Fourth of July
EMBED More News Videos

Bursts of light, bangs and thundering booms from non-stop barrages of Fourth of July fireworks lit up the skies across the Los Angeles area Sunday night.



July 4 and 5 are typically the worst days of the year for levels of fine particulate matter in the South Coast Air Basin. Breathing particulates can lead to a wide variety of cardiovascular and respiratory health effects.

A smoke advisory was also in effect due to the Tumbleweed Fire burning in mountains near Interstate 5 and the community of Gorman about 60 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Areas adjacent to the fire were expected to experience the highest concentrations of pollutants.

RELATED: Brush fire near 5 Freeway in Gorman explodes to 1,000 acres, prompting evacuations
EMBED More News Videos

A brush fire erupted Sunday afternoon near the 5 Freeway in Gorman and quickly spread to about 1,000 acres, officials said, prompting a massive response from firefighters.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countysouthern californiaair qualityjuly 4thfireworks
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed, woman hospitalized in Venice car-to-car shooting, crash
Woman found dead, her mouth taped and hands bound, in South LA
Driver released after pickup truck hits 2 pedestrians in Anaheim
Death toll rises to 27 as search resumes Florida condo
Travelers return to LA after holiday weekend travel surge
SB 101 Freeway in Hollywood Hills reopens after deadly crash
16-year-old fell several stories before being rescued in Fla. collapse
Show More
Fireworks illuminate sky across Southern California
60 Freeway crash: Man was shot while driving with 2 teen sons in truck
Terry Donahue, legendary UCLA football coach, dies
Collapsed Florida condo demolished amid safety concerns: VIDEO
Driver shot on 91 Freeway in Riverside
More TOP STORIES News