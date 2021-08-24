afghanistan

Afghanistan news: Airbnb says it will host 20K Afghan refugees

What is happening in Afghanistan? Thousands attempting to leave after Kabul falls to Taliban
By Charles Riley
EMBED <>More Videos

Flurry of Afghanistan evacuations take place ahead of Aug. 31 deadline

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Airbnb has pledged to provide free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees.

CEO Brian Chesky said Tuesday that the program would begin immediately, and that Airbnb would pay for the stays.

"The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the US and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up," Chesky said in a series of posts on Twitter.



Chesky said the company would work closely with NGOs and its nonprofit arm, Airbnb.org, which provides housing to people in need following natural disasters and other crises.

Chesky did not say how long refugees would be housed, or how long the company would fund their stays. The company did not immediately respond to a request from CNN Business for further information.

Tens of thousands of people have been attempting to leave Afghanistan in recent days after the country's capital, Kabul, fell to the Taliban. Many Afghans have come to the airport in Kabul in hopes of departing on evacuation flights operated by the United States and other governments.

Decades of conflict in Afghanistan have already produced an acute refugee crisis. There are almost 2.5 million registered refugees from Afghanistan, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, comprising the largest protracted refugee population in Asia.

RELATED: Woman gives birth aboard US evacuation flight from Afghanistan

NGOs, religious groups and local governments in the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries have pledged to help Afghan refugees. Chesky called on the business community to follow suit.

"I hope this inspires other business leaders to do the same. There's no time to waste," Chesky said on Tuesday.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessairbnbafghanistan waru.s. & worldafghanistanrefugees
AFGHANISTAN
Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola laid to rest at Covina funeral
US service member says Afghan refugees assaulted her at Fort Bliss
Procession held for fallen Marine Cpl. Dylan Merola
Amazon, Chobani and others vow to hire Afghan refugees
TOP STORIES
Grab your vaccine card! LA County mandate goes into effect tonight
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
New OC Museum of Art to offer free admission
More TOP STORIES News