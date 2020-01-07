Airbnb cracks down on party houses in the Hollywood Hills, removes 28 'nuisance' property listings

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Airbnb announced it is removing 28 property listings in the Hollywood Hills area after the Los Angeles Police Department identified them as "chronic party houses."Police say the listings have created a "substantial nuisance" in the neighborhood, some generating citations and "cease and desist" orders.Airbnb says any reservations for those locations have been canceled. Some of the properties will be removed from Airbnb based on the severity of the issues identified and shared by LAPD. Other properties will face lengthy suspensions, according to an Airbnb statement.Owners for properties facing suspensions will need to verify they are in good standing with the city by submitting documentation to Airbnb.Some residents have complained of loud parties and hope a crackdown will alleviate noise and other complaints.