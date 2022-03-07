L.A. pinata business raises funds for people of Ukraine amid war

The owner, Lorena Robletto, said this is a special cause for them because they know what's it's like to leave their country in the middle of a crisis.
"I came from Nicaragua. We had a horrific war in the '70s," said Robletto. "I lost most of my childhood friends ... it touched my heart."
The pinata show is selling hand-made heart-shaped pinatas and bouquets of 20 roses in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, for $50 each.
"Some people can hang the hearts at their home or right in a business area so can we start telling people, sending a message 'let's do something,'" said Robletto.
According to Robletto, they are working with the Ukraine Culture Center to donate 100% of the proceeds to help the people of Ukraine.
"People need help. And this is a way how we can even we are far but we can help somehow," said Angela Sanchez, a shop employee.
Anyone who would like to purchase a pinata or bouquet can reach out to the store through social media.
