Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund funeral arrangements announced; DCFS releases timeline, 2 workers reassigned

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- A case worker and supervisor at the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were reassigned to administrative duties the same day the agency released a timeline of their interactions with AJ Freund's family.Andrew "AJ" Freund, was found dead on Wednesday. The agency's first contact was back in 2012, involving two unfounded cases."The death of a child that was in our care and a family that we were involved with is unacceptable to me and this department," said Marc Smith, DCFS acting director.In the timeline, the agency's first interaction with Joann Cunningham, AJ's mother, took place in 2012 about a year and a half before AJ was born, regarding allegations of drug use and neglect involving a foster child and Cunningham's older son. The accusations were determined to be unfounded.The agency was then called in when AJ was born in 2013 with opiates in his system. He was placed in DCFS custody but returned to his parents in 2015 after Cunningham and AJ's father, Andrew Freund, Sr., participated in a drug treatment program and parenting classes.DCFS made 17 unscheduled visits to the family's home in 2015 and 2016, as well as nine supervised visits. AJ's case was then closed in 2016 until 2018, when another hotline report alleged neglect.AJ was observed by a doctor with "odd bruising on his face," but DCFS concluded the allegations were unfounded. Last December police observed a "large bruise on hip." AJ told an emergency room doctor the bruise may have been caused by a belt, and said "Mommy didn't mean to hurt me."He remained in his parents' custody until his death. Freund Sr. and Cunningham are being held on $5 million bond each after being charged with his murder.You can see the full DCFS timeline at the bottom of this article."We really need to revisit some of these cases before they are murdered by their parents," said Illinois State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago) at a hearing Friday.Illinois lawmakers demanded answers as Acting Director Smith announced the reassignment of AJ's case worker and supervisor. State Rep. Anna Moeller, who was born to a heroin addicted mother and raised by her grandparents, questioned why the system allows for kids to be returned to high risk parents."The system failed this child absolutely and we need to understand how the system failed," Moeller said.While it reviews AJ's case, DCFS said it plans to improve and correct the way it responds to children and families. Smith is asking to increase the agency's budget by $75 million to pay for an additional 126 employees. He is the agency's 13th director in 10 years.A public visitation for AJ was announced Friday. A visitation will be held Friday, May 3, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at davenport Family Funeral Home at 419 East Terra Cotta Avenue in Crystal Lake.A family friend of AJ's older brother set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses, with any extra money raised put into a fund for AJ's younger brother.More than 100 people gathered in a soccer field, most wearing blue, AJ's favorite color, at a Friday night vigil.The crowd held candles to honor his life."It's been one of the most difficult weeks that our community of Crystal Lake and McHenry County has ever experienced," said one attendee."It touched everybody to the point that they almost kind of felt as if he was their own child," said Heather Zaranto.There was also anger directed, much of it toward DCFS."He should have never had to deal with this, he was failed so bad," said Deborah Rhoderick."I feel that DCFS may have failed all of us, not only his family but all of," said Stephanie Moctezuma.On Thursday, neighbors created memorial on the front lawn of AJ Freund's home. What once started as a symbol of for his safe return became a place for people to honor and grieve the loss of the 5-year-old boy."It makes a mark on the community you can never erase," said Debra Olson, neighbor.Neighbor Janelle Butler and her neighbors said they plan to meet with Crystal Lake's mayor Friday to propose turning the family's home into a park to honor AJ. The Crystal Lake Lion's Club has already raised about $15,000 to help cover the cost of the boy's funeral.AJ was reported missing on the morning of April 18, nearly a week before his body was found. His parents said they last saw him when he went to bed the night before.On Wednesday, AJ's body was found on farm property in nearby Woodstock, Illinois. Police then announced first-degree murder charges as well as aggravated battery, and failure to report a child death charges against his parents.Criminal complaints released Thursday reveal horrific details about what allegedly led to AJ's death on April 15, three days before he was reported missing.According to a statement from the McHenry County Coroner, AJ died from injuries to his skull and brain. In court Thursday, prosecutors alleged the parents "forced the boy"....identified by his initials 'AF'..."to remain in a cold shower for an extended period of time and/or struck A.F. on or about his body, knowing such acts would cause the death of A.F."Cunningham and Freund Sr. will each have to pay $500,000 to get out of jail. They are due back in court on Monday, April 29.DCFS has released a timeline of its history with the family.