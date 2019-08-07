Alabama woman throws pot of scalding hot grease in intruder's face

By ABC7.com staff
DECATUR, Ala. (KABC) -- An Alabama woman fended off an armed intruder by throwing a pot of scalding hot grease at him, resulting in significant burns to his face, authorities said.

The incident occurred Aug. 1 in Decatur, according to that city's Police Department, whose officers responded to a report of domestic dispute at a home.

There the officers contacted Larondrick Macklin, who was transported to a hospital with facial injuries.

An investigation indicated that Macklin was the "primary aggressor" in the altercation, and had entered the victim's home armed with a firearm, police said. The woman defended herself with a pot of hot grease.

Authorities later released a booking photo of Macklin, who was charged with first-degree burglary and domestic violence.

After receiving medical treatment, he was being held in jail in lieu of $300,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamaarrestintruderu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Overturned tanker shuts down NB 5 Freeway in Atwater Village
Thousand Oaks meth drug bust leads to Hemet man's arrest
Teen critically injured in hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles
USA Today HQ evacuated after mistaken report of man with weapon
Man sought in attempted kidnapping of teen girl in Riverside
Diamond Bar businesses has string of burglaries Tuesday
Democrats now outnumber Republicans in Orange County
Show More
Neighbors sound off over Manhattan Beach 'emoji house'
Brush fire erupts in Turnbull Canyon area of Whittier
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
Sound of falling sign scatters crowd, prompts evacuation at Utah mall
More TOP STORIES News