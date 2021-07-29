Alaska earthquake: 8.2-magnitude quake strikes off state's coast, triggers tsunami warning

The very strong quake was located about 56 miles east southeast of Perryville, Alaska, and occurred around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night local time, USGS said.
At 29 miles deep, the earthquake is considered shallow. Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km in depth.
There have been at least two strong aftershocks, including a preliminary magnitude 6.2 and magnitude 5.6, the USGS reports.
The quake prompted the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center to issue a tsunami warning for areas nearby.
TSUNAMI WARNING 1: See https://t.co/npoUHxEZLS for alert areas. M8.1 060mi SE Chignik, Alaska 2216AKDT Jul 28:— NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2021
This is a developing story and will be updated.