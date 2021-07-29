Alaska earthquake: 8.2-magnitude quake strikes off state's coast, triggers tsunami warning

TSUNAMI WARNING 1: See https://t.co/npoUHxEZLS for alert areas. M8.1 060mi SE Chignik, Alaska 2216AKDT Jul 28:



#NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2021

PERRYVILLE, Alaska -- A 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska, according to preliminary data from the US Geological Survey.The very strong quake was located about 56 miles east southeast of Perryville, Alaska, and occurred around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night local time, USGS said.At 29 miles deep, the earthquake is considered shallow. Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km in depth.There have been at least two strong aftershocks, including a preliminary magnitude 6.2 and magnitude 5.6, the USGS reports.The quake prompted the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center to issue a tsunami warning for areas nearby.