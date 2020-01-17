food coach

Going alcohol free the first of the year is trending as 'Dry January'

By
SANTA MONICA (KABC) -- Beyond the resolve to be healthy, abstaining from alcohol has become a thing. Known as "Dry January," market research suggests over half of U.S. adults are attempting to skip the sauce. Now it appears millennials and others are sober curious.

In response, restaurants and bars are getting creative with their mock-tail menu. See the story above to learn more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfood coachcircle of healthsocietycommunitytrending nowalcohol
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD COACH
Telemedicine: Physical therapy as possible alternative to surgery
Understanding how food-expiration dates work
COVID-19: Experts say these supplements, foods may help immune system thrive
Malibu trainer offers playbook on getting kids active at home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News