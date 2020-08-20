Food & Drink

Recall Alert: Peaches sold at ALDI, Target tied to salmonella outbreak

A salmonella outbreak has been linked to fresh peaches sold at ALDI and Target.

The peaches in question are Wawona-brand bagged peaches from California's Wawona Packing company.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the food safety alert for the salmonella outbreak on Wednesday night.

Read the FDA recall notice here.

ALDI has removed the peaches from stores in at least 20 states, including: Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

The salmonella outbreak has sickened 68 people in nine states. Fourteen people have been hospitalized.

The items were also made available for purchase through Instacart.

Target has also joined in the recall, removing the peaches from its stores. It was not immediately clear in which states Target stores carried the peaches. But the company listed the product UPC numbers on its website here.

If you have any of these peaches, you're advised to return them or throw them away, even if some of them were eaten and no one has gotten sick.

Investigators are trying to determine if other products or retailers are linked to illness.

People are also advised to wash and sanitize the places where the recalled peaches were stored, including counter tops or refrigerator drawers and shelves.

What is salmonella?


Salmonella is a bacteria that can give you an infection called salmonellosis. Most human infections are caused by the consumption of food that is contaminated with the bacteria, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Contracting an intestinal infection from salmonella can lead to diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. These symptoms usually appear within three days after infection and usually go away in four to seven days.

In some cases, the infection may spread to the bloodstream and other parts of the body. These cases are associated with more severe diarrhea which can lead to hospitalization. Severe cases can be deadly if not treated promptly with antibiotics.
