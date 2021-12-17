alec baldwin

New Mexico authorities issue search warrant for Alec Baldwin's phone over fatal 'Rust' shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Alec Baldwin exclusive interview: 'I didn't pull the trigger'

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Authorities on Thursday issued a search warrant for Alec Baldwin's cell phone, saying it could hold evidence that might be helpful as they investigate a deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director.

Baldwin was holding a revolver during rehearsal when it fired. He has maintained that it was cinematographer Halyna Hutchins herself who asked him to point the gun just off camera and toward her armpit before it went off. Director Joel Souza also was wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe.


Baldwin has said that at Hutchins' direction he pulled the hammer back and that it fired when he let go. He has said he didn't know the gun contained a live round.

Investigators have described "some complacency" in how weapons were handled on the set of the Western "Rust." They have yet to file any charges and have been working to determine where the live rounds found on set might have come from.


According to the search warrant affidavit, investigators are looking for any text messages, images, videos, calls or other information related to the movie production.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
george stephanopoulosfatal shootingalec baldwinmovie newsaccidental shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ALEC BALDWIN
Judge OKs regulators' subpoena for 'Rust' assistant director
Alec Baldwin says he's not responsible for fatal 'Rust' shooting
Alec Baldwin exclusive interview: 'I didn't pull the trigger'
Attorney: 'Rust' assistant director says Baldwin did not pull trigger
TOP STORIES
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
More TOP STORIES News