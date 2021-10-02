Hollywood Walk of Fame welcomes Grammy winning singer Alejandro Sanz

HOLLYWOOD -- Singer composer Alejandro Sanz has been making hit songs for the past 30 years. Over those three decades, Sanz has earned 22 Latin Grammys and four Grammy Awards. On Friday, October 1st, a large crowd of loyal fans loudly cheered him on when Sanz added another honor to that long list of accomplishments: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame."His music has transcended in my life. For me to see him get this star, I'm excited and proud for him," said Sean Valadez.Sanz was humbled by the unveiling ceremony, and said it had been part of a lifelong dream."It's filled me with so much joy because the little boy Alejandro would have loved to know that this day would come," said Sanz. "This 52 year old man loves just the way it happened. That little boy had no idea because now I get to surprise him and tell him we did it!"Sanz has a special term for the people in the crowd: he doesn't call them "fans"... he calls them "FAMS"... because he says they truly feel like family."I came here because I love Alejandro," said Valeria Garcia. "I'm his fan since 30 years ago.""I love him, he is my Spanish #1 artist, and we sing and we dance!" said Silvia Fernandez.