Arts & Entertainment

Hollywood Walk of Fame welcomes Grammy winning singer Alejandro Sanz

EMBED <>More Videos

Sanz honored on Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD -- Singer composer Alejandro Sanz has been making hit songs for the past 30 years. Over those three decades, Sanz has earned 22 Latin Grammys and four Grammy Awards. On Friday, October 1st, a large crowd of loyal fans loudly cheered him on when Sanz added another honor to that long list of accomplishments: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"His music has transcended in my life. For me to see him get this star, I'm excited and proud for him," said Sean Valadez.

Sanz was humbled by the unveiling ceremony, and said it had been part of a lifelong dream.

"It's filled me with so much joy because the little boy Alejandro would have loved to know that this day would come," said Sanz. "This 52 year old man loves just the way it happened. That little boy had no idea because now I get to surprise him and tell him we did it!"

Sanz has a special term for the people in the crowd: he doesn't call them "fans"... he calls them "FAMS"... because he says they truly feel like family.

"I came here because I love Alejandro," said Valeria Garcia. "I'm his fan since 30 years ago."

"I love him, he is my Spanish #1 artist, and we sing and we dance!" said Silvia Fernandez.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodhollywood walk of fame
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
18-year-old woman shot by school officer to be taken off life support
CA to require eligible school students to get COVID vaccine
DUI offender gets 15 years to life in crash that killed CHP sergeant
Suspect followed teen victim from train before raping her, police say
California family of 3 found dead while vacationing in Mexico
Pacific Airshow 2021: Close look at the amazing aircraft
LA tenants protected as CA eviction moratorium ends
Show More
Worker pleads not guilty to stealing blank COVID vaccination cards
New body camera video of Petito; FBI takes items from Laundrie's home
Pediatricians answer parents' top questions on COVID vaccine for kids
Dad walks 1K+ miles barefoot to raise awareness for daughter's disease
California enacts several criminal justice reforms into law
More TOP STORIES News