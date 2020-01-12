Alert regarding 'incident' at Canadian nuclear plant sent 'in error'

This stock photo shows cooling towers of a nuclear power plant against the blue sky. (Shutterstock)

TORONTO -- The Canadian province of Ontario accidentally sent out an emergency alert regarding an "incident" at a Toronto-area nuclear plant.

Authorities said there is no danger to the public at Ontario's Pickering Nuclear Generating Station after the alert was sent out to phones Sunday morning.

Ontario Power Generation later tweeted that the alert "was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or environment."



This comes two years after Hawaii emergency officials mistakenly sent out an alert of a ballistic missile headed toward the state.

The false emergency alert apparently happened because "the wrong button was pushed," Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki said in a statement.

He added, "Apparently, the wrong button was pushed and it took over 30 minutes for a correction to be announced. Parents and children panicked during those 30 minutes."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nuclear poweru.s. & worldthreat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baldwin Park shooting leaves one dead, second injured following 50 Cent appearance
Wrong-way crash leaves innocent driver dead, DUI suspect critical
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Palms
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
15-year-old boy killed in Pico Rivera hit-and-run
Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday
Beverly Hills police arrest armed robbery suspect after shots fired
Show More
Stolen-vehicle suspect arrested after leading police on chase through East LA
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Body found wrapped in plastic, cardboard ID'd as Anaheim woman
Homeless man arrested after trying to grab girl from family in Venice
Community mourns 176 people killed on board passenger jet shot down by Iran
More TOP STORIES News