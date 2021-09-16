TIMELINE: Key dates in Murdaugh family investigations

The prominent lawyer's wife and son were shot and killed three months ago. Now, an affidavit alleges he told police he arranged for a former client to kill him so his surviving son could collect a life insurance payout.
"Truth is stranger than fiction in this case," said Eric Bland, who is representing the estate of Gloria Satterfield.
The truth lies somewhere in the twists and turns of the lives -- and deaths -- of the Murdaugh family.
Alex Murdaugh is expected to turn himself in Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, WTOC reported.
But tragedy surrounding his family began years ago.
TIMELINE
-In 2018, the Murdaugh family housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, died in what was described as a "trip and fall accident" at their home.
-In 2019, his son Paul was charged in a deadly boating accident that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
2021
-June 7: Paul and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, were found shot to death.
-June 22: Information from the investigation prompts officials to re-open an investigation into the 2015 unsolved death of Stephen Smith.
-Sept. 3: Murdaugh resigns from his law firm.
-Sept. 4: He calls 911 and says he was shot on a South Carolina road.
-Sept. 9: His lawyer says he's in rehab for an opioid addiction.
-Sept. 13:-- South Carolina police begin investigating allegations by Murdaugh's former law firm that he misappropriated funds.
-Sept.14: Curtis Edward Smith is charged with shooting Murdaugh as part of an alleged conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.
-Sept. 15: Police open a criminal investigation into the death of Gloria Satterfield and the handling of her estate.
-Sept. 16: Murdaugh surrenders.