murder mystery

TIMELINE: Key dates in Murdaugh family investigations

By Britt Conway, WTOC
EMBED <>More Videos

TIMELINE: Key dates in Murdaugh family investigations

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Another twist in a South Carolina mystery as Alex Murdaugh is expected to turn himself in Thursday.

The prominent lawyer's wife and son were shot and killed three months ago. Now, an affidavit alleges he told police he arranged for a former client to kill him so his surviving son could collect a life insurance payout.

RELATED: Alex Murdaugh hired man to kill him in plot to get $10M for his surviving son, police say

"Truth is stranger than fiction in this case," said Eric Bland, who is representing the estate of Gloria Satterfield.

The truth lies somewhere in the twists and turns of the lives -- and deaths -- of the Murdaugh family.

Alex Murdaugh is expected to turn himself in Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, WTOC reported.

But tragedy surrounding his family began years ago.

TIMELINE



-In 2018, the Murdaugh family housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, died in what was described as a "trip and fall accident" at their home.

-In 2019, his son Paul was charged in a deadly boating accident that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

2021

-June 7: Paul and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, were found shot to death.

-June 22: Information from the investigation prompts officials to re-open an investigation into the 2015 unsolved death of Stephen Smith.

-Sept. 3: Murdaugh resigns from his law firm.

-Sept. 4: He calls 911 and says he was shot on a South Carolina road.

-Sept. 9: His lawyer says he's in rehab for an opioid addiction.

-Sept. 13:-- South Carolina police begin investigating allegations by Murdaugh's former law firm that he misappropriated funds.

-Sept.14: Curtis Edward Smith is charged with shooting Murdaugh as part of an alleged conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

-Sept. 15: Police open a criminal investigation into the death of Gloria Satterfield and the handling of her estate.

-Sept. 16: Murdaugh surrenders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinamurder mysteryshootingu.s. & worlddouble murder
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER MYSTERY
Alex Murdaugh turns himself in for $10M insurance fraud plot
Police: SC lawyer Alex Murdaugh hired man to kill him
Deputies retract incorrect statement in Alex Murdaugh case
SC lawyer whose son and wife were killed has law license suspended
TOP STORIES
LA County sheriff's deputy killed in off-duty Temple City crash
Start your holiday shopping extra-early this year, experts advise
Padilla bill would help some 'Dreamers' obtain citizenship
Video shows Gabby Petito's police encounter before disappearance
Convicted rapist denied bid for freedom after DA shifts position
Baby girl born to widow of Marine killed in Kabul bombing
CA to take in 5,200 Afghan evacuees, more than any other US state
Show More
Yamashiro hires first female executive chef in its 107-year history
Powerball ticket worth $2.5M sold at Compton liquor store
Video released in Tarzana hit-and-run that left skateboarder dead
Family mourns OC man killed in hit-and-run crash
Homeless veteran fatally stabbed at Brentwood encampment
More TOP STORIES News