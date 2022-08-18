LA County sheriff's race: Alex Villanueva, Robert Luna trade political jabs during virtual debate

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva traded barbs with his political challenger, former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna, as the two faced off in a virtual debate.

Both candidates are working to convince residents to give them their vote in November.

"He would've rather eaten his own liver then go into Venice," Villanueva said during the candidates forum, referring to Luna.

"Yeah, there's been several insults," Luna said. "I'm used to that with him."

The combative debate was held during a Sherman Oaks Neighborhood Council meeting.

Villanueva and Luna traded criticisms for nearly an hour over Zoom.

"Because you show up on the day of a cleanup with a cowboy hat and say you fixed it all, doesn't mean you were actually fully engaged on fixing it," Luna told Villanueva.

The sheriff said: "He's been to a lot of cocktail parties in ivory towers, talking to politicians and the supervisors, oh yeah."