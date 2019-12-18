Homeless in Southern California

Preventing homelessness: Algorithm can identify LA County residents most likely to lose housing

By
Spotting the homeless is not a difficult task in Southern California, but spotting people before they become homeless is. But now, Los Angeles County officials have a new tool that will help them identify people most likely to end up homeless.

Researchers at UCLA's California Policy Lab and the Poverty Lab at the University of Chicago have come up with a new algorithm that will help them do just that.

The predictive modeling program analyzes data of L.A. County residents who receive county assistance and can predict which of those people have the highest odds of losing their housing.

"We built a model that can analyze hundreds of thousands if not millions of data points that would be very difficult for a human to analyze," said Janey Rountree, the Executive Director of the California Policy Lab.

That information will allow county workers to offer emergency assistance to those residents in order to keep them from slipping into homelessness. Rountree says relatively small amounts of assistance early on can prevent expensive stays in emergency shelters.

"If we can reach them in that time period with a relatively modest intervention, we avoid all of the trauma and costs that comes with being homeless and living on the street," said Rountree.

The number of homeless in the region continues to skyrocket. Every day, County officials say they place 133 people into temporary housing while another150 fall into homelessness. Rountree says the new predictive modeling should put a big dent in the number of people headed for the streets.

Researchers are providing the model, which is expected to keep nearly 7,000 people off the streets a year, to the county free of cost.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiahomelesspublic housing
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
Christmas arrives at Pacoima school with large homeless population
'Sleep pods' aim to tackle homelessness in LA
LA County using new technology to address shelter crisis
West LA students use art, poetry to help homeless children
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chino newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Cars tagged, damaged along Mulholland Highway in Calabasas
South LA hit-and-run caught on camera
Garden Grove golf course development plans spark controversy
Stranded kitten rescued by CHP officer on 91 Freeway
OC man, opossum kicked off JetBlue flight
Show More
K9 agent killed while trying to detain suspect in El Paso
Millions expected to fly out of LAX through holiday season
Pro-impeachment rallies held in SoCal on eve of vote
New California laws in 2020
5-year-old sells cookies to pay off 123 students' lunch debts
More TOP STORIES News