Alhambra shooting leaves 2 dead in apartment; suspect held on $2 million bail after confessing, police say

By ABC7.com staff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation continued Saturday into the shooting deaths of two people the previous evening in Alhambra.

A man and woman were found dead inside an apartment in the 400 block of North Second Street about 7:15 p.m., according to the Alhambra Police Department.

Investigators said a man confessed to the murders at the scene and was arrested. He was being held on $2 million bail. His name was not immediately disclosed.

The motive for the killings was under investigation. Neighbors said it may have been prompted by a domestic dispute.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alhambrahomicide investigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News