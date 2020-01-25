Alhambra shooting leaves 2 dead in apartment; suspect held on $2 million bail after confessing, police say

By ABC7.com staff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation continued Saturday into the shooting deaths of two people the previous evening in Alhambra.

A man and woman were found dead inside an apartment in the 400 block of North Second Street about 7:15 p.m., according to the Alhambra Police Department.

Investigators said a man confessed to the murders at the scene and was arrested. He was being held on $2 million bail. His name was not immediately disclosed.

The motive for the killings was under investigation. Neighbors said it may have been prompted by a domestic dispute.
