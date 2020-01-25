Alhambra shooting leaves 2 dead in apartment; suspect held on $2 million bail after confessing, police say

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation continued Saturday into the shooting deaths of two people the previous evening in Alhambra.A man and woman were found dead inside an apartment in the 400 block of North Second Street about 7:15 p.m., according to the Alhambra Police Department.Investigators said a man confessed to the murders at the scene and was arrested. He was being held on $2 million bail. His name was not immediately disclosed.The motive for the killings was under investigation. Neighbors said it may have been prompted by a domestic dispute.