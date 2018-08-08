A nearly $120 million settlement was announced on Wednesday in the litigation against Southern California Gas Company over the massive 2015 gas leak in Porter Ranch.Southern California Gas Co. said in a statement that it will reimburse the city, county and state governments for costs related to its response to the leak. The settlement between prosecutors, local and state officials against SoCal Gas amounts to $119.5 million.SoCal Gas also said it will establish a program with the California Air Resources Board to alleviate methane emissions from the leak and fund local environmental projects that will be government managed.The company said it will continue its fence line methane monitoring program at the facility and hire an ombudsman to monitor and report on safety there.Close to 100,000 tons of methane leaked from the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility in October 2015 and caused big problems for the community of Porter Ranch. Many people complained over health problems such as headaches and nose bleeds. Approximately 8,000 residents had to be evacuated, some for months, until the leak was fixed. It was the largest single release of methane in U.S. history.An attorney for people living in Porter Ranch said the settlement is just for local and state government parties. It does involve lawsuits involving residents and SoCal Gas as health claims are still being litigated.Operations at the facility resumed in July 2017. SoCal Gas said it had met and sometimes exceeded the state's safety requirements, and it needed to increase its inventory at the storage field to avoid an energy shortage.Los Angeles County unsuccessfully tried to keep the facility closed until it showed it could safely withstand an earthquake. A judge ruled he did not have authority to override a reopen order from the California Public Utilities Commission. Appeals court judges shot down efforts to halt the restart.State officials said the facility was safe and that the earthquake fears were overblown.