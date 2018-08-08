Aliso Canyon gas leak: Tentative settlement to be announced

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Wednesday is expected to announce a tentative settlement in the litigation against the Southern California Gas Company over the massive 2015 gas leak in Porter Ranch.Other state, county and city leaders expected to be present at the 10 a.m. press conference in downtown Los Angeles include L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis. No details about the settlement were immediately disclosed.Close to 100,000 tons of methane leaked from the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility in October 2015 and caused big problems for the community of Porter Ranch. Many people complained over health problems such as headaches and nose bleeds. Approximately 8,000 residents had to be evacuated, some for months, until the leak was fixed. It was the largest single release of methane in U.S. history.An attorney for people living in Porter Ranch said the settlement is just for local and state government parties. It does involve lawsuits involving residents and SoCal Gas as health claims are still being litigated.Operations at the facility resumed in July 2017. SoCal Gas said it had met and sometimes exceeded the state's safety requirements, and it needed to increase its inventory at the storage field to avoid an energy shortage.Los Angeles County unsuccessfully tried to keep the facility closed until it showed it could safely withstand an earthquake. A judge ruled he did not have authority to override a reopen order from the California Public Utilities Commission. Appeals court judges shot down efforts to halt the restart.State officials said the facility was safe and that the earthquake fears were overblown.