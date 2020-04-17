Aliso Viejo attacks: Investigators look to identify kidnapping, assault suspect linked in 2 incidents

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County authorities released new information Thursday on a pair of attacks against women in Aliso Viejo over the last few months.
Investigators linked the violent incidents using DNA from the victims, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 20, a 22-year-old woman told authorities she was skateboarding at Woodfield Park when a man talked to her and then grabbed her and pulled her into the bushes. She fought and screamed until he fled.
In the April 2 incident, a 30-year-old woman said she was on the Aliso Creek hiking trail where a man also grabbed her from behind and forced her into the bushes. She fought back and screamed for help and the suspect fled the scene.
The victim from the most recent attack reviewed footage captured by cameras in the area and identified an individual wearing a black shirt and shorts as a person of interest. Investigators believe the suspect in both incidents may be the same individual.
The attacker is described as a man in his 30s with dark eyes, little-to-no hair and a muscular build.
Investigators released a sketch and surveillance video of the suspect in which he was seen running on a trail.
Anyone with information on the incidents or may be able to identify the suspect is urged to contact the Special Victims Detail at 714-647-7419. Anonymous information may be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
