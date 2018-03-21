'All-clear' at Anaheim High School after report of shots heard

Anaheim High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a report of shots heard near campus, police said.Anaheim police received a call shortly before 6:30 a.m. about shots heard near the school - not on school grounds - and the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.The department said on Twitter that school staff members reported "all is well at the school and all students that are at the school this early are safe."At 8:19 a.m., Anaheim police tweeted the "all clear," saying investigators did not find any evidence of a crime. The lockdown was lifted, and students resumed school activities.