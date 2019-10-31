All evacuation orders lifted for Hill Fire in Jurupa Valley as fire crews continue to gain control of 628 acre blaze

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The forward rate of spread was stopped on the Hill Fire burning in Jurupa Valley shortly after 4 p.m.

All evacuation orders were lifted at 6:45 p.m. as fire crews continued to get a handle on the 628 acre blaze.

The massive fire erupted just before 10 a.m. Wednesday closing the 60 Freeway amid strong Santa Ana winds.

The blaze, dubbed the Hill Fire, broke out near Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite Street, according to Cal Fire.
Containment was by 15%.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. A mobile home and one residential structure were damaged.

EVACUATION CENTER

A care and reception center is set up at Patriot High School, located at 4355 Camino Real, Jurupa Valley.
A second location has been opened at Eleanor Roosevelt High School, located at 7447 Scholar Way, Corona.



The 60 Freeway was closed in both directions in the area, Cal Fire said.

A nursing center was evacuated as flames on a hillside inched closer to the area, sending plumes of smoke shooting into the sky. Senior patients, many of them in wheelchairs and several others on stretchers, were taken out of the facility by healthcare workers.

Groups of patients wearing face masks were seen waiting for transportation near the Pedley Road off-ramp as winds whipped up thick smoke.
WATCH: Senior patients evacuate nursing facility as Hill Fire rages
EMBED More News Videos

Senior patients, many of them in wheelchairs and several others on stretchers, were evacuated from a nursing facility in Jurupa Valley.



No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
