Blue Ridge Fire

Blue Ridge Fire: All evac orders, warnings lifted as firefighters achieve 16% containment on 14,334-acre blaze

By
YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- As firefighters achieved 16% containment of the wind-driven Blue Ridge Fire, which has burned 14,334 acres, all evacuation orders and warnings for thousands of homes in Yorba Linda, Chino Hills and Brea were lifted, authorities said Wednesday.

Seven homes have been damaged and one has been destroyed in the blaze, which erupted shortly before 1 p.m. Monday near the Green River Golf Club and the 91 Freeway. Officials previously said 10 homes were damaged.

Flames from two spot fires that jumped the 71 Freeway on Tuesday were quickly extinguished, said Capt. Jason Fairchild of the Orange County Fire Authority, one of several agencies assigned to the Blue Ridge Fire. The freeway remained partially closed to traffic on Wednesday morning.

MORE: Family's treasured memento of late son spared from Blue Ridge Fire
EMBED More News Videos

The memento they prayed for is a portrait of a cemetery, where they buried their baby boy who died just 24 hours after being born 20 years ago. That painting was spared from the wildfire.



The fire broke out on a day of intense Santa Ana winds throughout Southern California that triggered a red-flag warning for the area. Other fires around the region, particularly in Orange County have spread rapidly as some areas were seeing gusts in excess of 50 mph. Low humidity only added to the hazardous conditions.

"Winds will be much weaker this evening in the 20-25 mph range," Cal Fire said in a statement Wednesday. "Firefighters will take advantage of this evening's conditions to build containment lines."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Full containment is expected on Nov. 10, officials said.

A grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was secured Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The grant will assist local and state agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75% reimbursement of their eligible firefighting costs.

MORE: Latest on Silverado Fire burning near Irvine
EMBED More News Videos

More than 70,000 Orange County residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes as a wind-whipped wildfire that severely injured two firefighters continued to rage Tuesday at 5% containment.



RELATED | What to prepare in case of a wildfire evacuation
EMBED More News Videos

If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yorba lindacoronachino hillsorange countywindcalifornia wildfiresevacuationbrush firewildfireblue ridge fire
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLUE RIDGE FIRE
MAP: Blue Ridge Fire evacuation zones
10 Yorba Linda homes damaged in massive Blue Ridge Fire
Latest info on brush fires burning in Orange County
Family's treasured memento of late son spared from Blue Ridge Fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MLB criticizes Turner for actions after COVID-19 diagnosis
Study: COVID-19 nearly 7 times more prevalent in OC than thought
'This is what voter suppression looks like': Huntington Park officials
Pro scooter rider defies gravity in Long Beach
Celebrations after World Series turn chaotic in downtown LA
Video shows bicyclist hit by driver during Dodgers celebration
Teen organizes awareness challenge for pregnant woman killed by DUI suspect in OC
Show More
LAPD chief decries chaotic street celebrations after World Series
Latinos hit hard by COVID because many are essential workers, experts say
Country music firebrand known for string of hits dies at 81
LA debuts program to send unarmed team to mental health incidents
Silverado Fire: Evacuations in Irvine lifted, others remain
More TOP STORIES News