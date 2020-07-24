Society

ALL GOOD NEWS: Fourth grade artist sells paintings to raise money for homeless shelter

A Long Beach fourth grader is using her artistic talents to help the homeless; she's selling her work to raise money for a local shelter.
By
LONG BEACH (KABC) -- A Long Beach fourth grader is using her artistic talents to help the homeless. She's raising money with her paintings. Nine year-old Paige Briggs definitely has a passion...

"I've been painting for fun my whole life I guess," said Briggs.

This past week, the Briggs decided she wanted to give back to help the Long Beach Rescue Mission.

"The homeless people were more exposed to covid," said Briggs.

Her plan: sell her paintings for $20 apiece. Her mom posted the idea on Facebook and within a week, they've raised close to $2,000. That's enough for 900 meals.

"We hear good stories every once in a while, but when it happens to you, or your organization, it really touched my heart... what a special young person," said Robert Probst, Executive Director, Long Beach Rescue Mission.

Her mom is impressed; but not surprised.

"It's her soul, it's her giving personality, I don't think it's so much about the painting but the fact that someone age nine had the wherewith all to think, how can I help other people? How can I help my community?" said Paige's mother Daphne Briggs. "I think different kids have different gifts, for Paige it was art."

This proud mom hopes her daughter's effort can inspire others, believing everyone can do something, no matter their age.

And although her fundraiser has done well, Paige says she's taking it just one painting at a time.

"I don't know what plans I have for the future," said Paige. "Who knows?"
