A group of students from Boyle Heights who call themselves "Los STEMateros" built their own hydrogen-powered remote-control car and are headed to Las Vegas for World Finals in clean energy competition.

Clean energy is the future and a group of students race in to prove what's possible in growing field

BOYLE HEIGHTS (KABC) -- A group of students from Boyle Heights who call themselves "Los STEMateros" built their own hydrogen-powered remote-control car. If you think that's impressive, these brilliant students are now heading to a competition in Nevada, where they will race against teams from all over the world.

"I think it a good experience to learn team building skills," said Joel Salcedo.

Flexing that teamwork and their knowledge, this group at Boyle Heights STEM Magnet High School built this hydrogen powered remote-control car.

"Over time we would add things we would take things away... make sure everything was in its place and everything would work perfectly with itself," said Juan Aguilar.

"I like working with other people to build things, I like working with my hands so it also helps me doing that - I also like coming up with new ideas and designing things," said Jorge Sorto.

Their SoCal Gas sponsored entry recently finished fifth in the Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix California Finals. Now they're off to the World Finals in Las Vegas next week!

They will face teams from over 20 countries.

"They definitely start with a kit but then go above and beyond in order to make it to world finals," said Jeff Chase / SOCAL GAS, Clean Transportation Program.

Israel Hernandez is their teacher. "The great thing about this program it exposes our kids to fuel cell technology which is something they haven't been exposed to yet."

It's useful knowledge as the state is expected to see 400% growth in clean energy by 2045... putting the team on track for what could be their future careers. Good luck in Vegas!

"I think our chances are pretty high we don't want to put ourselves all the way up but I feel like we have a good chance of winning," said Aguilar.