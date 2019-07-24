All power restored in Glendale amid sweltering heat wave

All power has been restored. If you are still without power for any reason, please call 818-548-2011 or DM us with your address if you follow us. Thank you. #MyGlendale — Glendale Water & Power (@COGWaterPower) July 24, 2019

4 COOLING CENTERS AVAILABLE! Adult Recreation Center, 201 E. Colorado St., Maple Park Community Center, 820 E. Maple St., and Pacific Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave. Sparr Heights Community Center, 1613 Glencoe Way — Glendale Water & Power (@COGWaterPower) July 24, 2019

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Many Glendale residents and businesses were without power Wednesday after a Glendale Water & Power substation failed just as temperatures climbed to 90 degrees.The widespread outage was reported around 11 a.m.Glendale Water & Power tweeted that all power had been restored a couple of hours later.It is unclear how many customers were without power, but some businesses in the Montrose neighborhood were in the dark for nearly an hour.Glendale Water & Power also tweeted that four cooling centers in the city were available for those without home air conditioning in the sweltering heat.Temperatures climbed into the low 90s by late morning and were expected to top out around 100.A heat advisory remains in effect across much of Southern California, including the Valley and the Inland Empire, through 1 a.m. Thursday morning.