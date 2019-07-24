All power restored in Glendale amid sweltering heat wave

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Many Glendale residents and businesses were without power Wednesday after a Glendale Water & Power substation failed just as temperatures climbed to 90 degrees.

The widespread outage was reported around 11 a.m.

Glendale Water & Power tweeted that all power had been restored a couple of hours later.



It is unclear how many customers were without power, but some businesses in the Montrose neighborhood were in the dark for nearly an hour.

Glendale Water & Power also tweeted that four cooling centers in the city were available for those without home air conditioning in the sweltering heat.



Temperatures climbed into the low 90s by late morning and were expected to top out around 100.

A heat advisory remains in effect across much of Southern California, including the Valley and the Inland Empire, through 1 a.m. Thursday morning.
