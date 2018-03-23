Alleged burglary suspects fled authorities at high speeds along multiple freeways before entering a mall parking lot in Culver City Friday.Los Angeles Police Department units began chasing the suspects, who were traveling in a white sedan, in Tarzana around noon.The car sped along the eastbound 101 Freeway, weaving through traffic and at times passing other cars on the shoulder.The vehicle, which appeared to be a BMW with paper plates, got off onto surface streets before getting back on the 101, then onto the Southbound 405 Freeway.The suspects got off the freeway in Culver City and pulled into a parking structure at the Westfield Culver City Mall. Patrol vehicles were seen pulling up to the area to search for the suspects.An LAPD sergeant at the scene told Eyewitness News that there were three suspects involved in the chase. As of around 2 p.m., the sergeant said officers were no longer actively searching for the suspects, who authorities believe were no longer at the mall.Police said the vehicle involved in the chase was located and impounded. Blood and gloves were found inside the vehicle. In addition, investigators found a backpack believed to be connected to the suspects in a dumpster at the mall.Authorities are also collecting surveillance video from the stores the suspects went into at the mall. One of the suspects was recorded on a doorbell camera in West Hills during a reported burglary, which prompted the chase in the first place.The investigation was ongoing.