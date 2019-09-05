Alleged driver who intentionally smashed into parked car at Hollywood taco truck turns herself in

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The alleged driver who was captured on video ramming into a parked car at a Hollywood taco stand has turned herself into authorities.

Amber Rose Darbinyan turned herself into the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood station on Thursday. She was awaiting bail.

Video captured Saturday night by bystanders shows a woman knocking a plate of food out of another person's hand. She then gets into a Mercedes and starts violently backing into a parked car, over and over, near the corner of Western and Lexington avenues.

New video released on Wednesday shows the driver of the Mercedes having some type of argument with a group of people as they crowd around her.

Jose Romero, the attorney representing the alleged driver, Amber Darbinyan, says people outside of the taco truck targeted his client because of her social media personality.
EMBED More News Videos

The alleged driver who was captured on video ramming into a parked car at a Hollywood taco stand has turned herself into authorities.


"She has had a history of public interaction with people attacking her verbally just because they think that she is that person on TV or on the internet being the quote unquote bad girl," Romero said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countycar crashroad rage
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tenaja Fire in IE scorches 1,400 acres; evacuations in effect
LIVE: Gas leak prompts evacuations in Lake Balboa neighborhood
SoCal fugitive wanted by the FBI captured in Mexico
Lancaster resident claims harassment from deputies during sniper hoax
Hundreds of OC beachgoers stung by stingrays over Labor Day Weekend
Man buys 100 generators to aid Dorian victims in the Bahamas
911 calls from Kevin Hart's car crash detail aftermath of accident
Show More
California bans fur trapping for recreation, commerce
Hurricane Dorian brings tropical weather to SC, NC
VIDEO: Victorville suspect hits deputy, opens fire during altercation
Doorbell cam shows robbers stealing $11,000 from man outside home
CHP to target motorists illegally passing school buses in San Bernardino
More TOP STORIES News