Alleged driver who intentionally smashed into parked car at Hollywood taco truck turns herself in

Amber Rose Darbinyan turned herself into the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood station on Thursday. She was awaiting bail.
Video captured Saturday night by bystanders shows a woman knocking a plate of food out of another person's hand. She then gets into a Mercedes and starts violently backing into a parked car, over and over, near the corner of Western and Lexington avenues.
New video released on Wednesday shows the driver of the Mercedes having some type of argument with a group of people as they crowd around her.
Jose Romero, the attorney representing the alleged driver, Amber Darbinyan, says people outside of the taco truck targeted his client because of her social media personality.
"She has had a history of public interaction with people attacking her verbally just because they think that she is that person on TV or on the internet being the quote unquote bad girl," Romero said.