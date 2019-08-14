Alleged gang member accused of shipping guns from Oklahoma to Orange County, officials say

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Federal and local authorities said they arrested a documented gang member in Oklahoma on suspicion of shipping firearms to other alleged gang members in Orange County.

Manuel "Flacco" Delatorre Jr., 23, is accused of illegally sending firearms across state lines to two gang members in Orange County, according to a news release from Fullerton police.

Per federal law, only federal firearms licensees can legally transfer, sell or transport firearms to an individual who does not reside in the same state.

Delatorre Jr., who is from Fullerton, was arrested early Tuesday morning at his residence in Oklahoma.

A federal search warrant was executed during the arrest. During the search, authorities said they seized firearms, ammunition, a bullet-proof vest and other evidence. Guns and ammo recovered in Orange County were traced to Verden, Oklahoma, authorities said.

Court documents described him as a member of the Baker Street Gang in Fullerton, California who relocated to Oklahoma.

He could face five years in prison if convicted. He is set to appear in court on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fullertonorange countyarrestgang activitygangguns
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LASD has 'criminal investigation' into its own watchdog
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans, Trump official said
CHP to honor fallen Officer Moye on organization's 90 anniversary
Teen sought in fatal shooting of his sister in Lancaster
Man dies after competing in taco eating contest
Broguiere's Dairy in Montebello is keeping its doors open
Bullying incident leads to lawsuit against DTLA middle school
Show More
Outpouring of grief for CHP officer slain in 'horrific gun battle' in IE
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
Video released in search for driver who injured teen in South LA
VIDEO: Utah authorities rescue Riverside sisters after alleged abduction
California requires suicide prevention hotline printed on student ID cards
More TOP STORIES News