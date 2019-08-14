Alleged gang member accused of shipping guns from Oklahoma to Orange County, officials say

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Federal and local authorities said they arrested a documented gang member in Oklahoma on suspicion of shipping firearms to other alleged gang members in Orange County.Manuel "Flacco" Delatorre Jr., 23, is accused of illegally sending firearms across state lines to two gang members in Orange County, according to a news release from Fullerton police.Per federal law, only federal firearms licensees can legally transfer, sell or transport firearms to an individual who does not reside in the same state.Delatorre Jr., who is from Fullerton, was arrested early Tuesday morning at his residence in Oklahoma.A federal search warrant was executed during the arrest. During the search, authorities said they seized firearms, ammunition, a bullet-proof vest and other evidence. Guns and ammo recovered in Orange County were traced to Verden, Oklahoma, authorities said.Court documents described him as a member of the Baker Street Gang in Fullerton, California who relocated to Oklahoma.He could face five years in prison if convicted. He is set to appear in court on Friday.