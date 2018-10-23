Members of an alleged robbery crew who police say hit homes all across Los Angeles County are now in custody.Investigators believe the suspects are part of a South Los Angeles-based gang.Police say the crew hit homes in Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, La Habra Heights, La Canada, Playa del Rey and Palmdale -- stealing jewelry cash and other items worth more than $1 million.Officers arrested the suspects last week and prosecutors this week filed 60 felony counts against the group -- most of whom have prior convictions for robbery.Five of the suspects face a range of multiple felony counts, including home invasion robbery, false imprisonment by violence and assault with a firearm.Those five have been identified as: Kelyon Jahon Thomas, 45, of Los Angeles; Janalisa Bulan Estrada, 39, of Los Angeles; Dennis Dean Coleman, 40, of Los Angeles; Carlos Cisneros, 33, of Los Angeles; and James Anthony Carmicle IV, 46, of Wilmington.A sixth suspect, identified as Richard Bill Morris, 38, is facing a single felony count of conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery.Authorities say the crew committed eight home invasion robberies from Feb. 9, 2017 through July 24, 2018, as well as one residential burglary. They also planned to commit two more home invasions, officials allege.If convicted of all charges, the suspects could face sentences ranging from 9 years to 196 years to life in state prison.Bail for the defendants was set ranging from $1 million to $9 million.The Palos Verdes Estates Police Department investigated the case and identified the suspects, with assistance from Torrance police.