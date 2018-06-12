Alleged stalker sent thousands of texts, hacked Thousand Oaks woman's accounts, police say

Thousand Oaks police have arrested an alleged stalker accused of sending thousands of texting messages to a woman and hacking into her social media accounts after she broke up with him. (Ventura County Sheriff's Dept.)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
Thousand Oaks police have arrested an alleged stalker accused of sending thousands of texting messages to a woman and hacking into her social media accounts after she broke up with him.

Officers say they found and arrested Raul Plancarte-Hernandez, 33, of North Hills, in a car outside of the 38-year-old victim's home in Thousand Oaks as he was texting her and trying to hide behind shades in the vehicle's windows.

Police say the alleged stalking began in 2016 when a woman ended a short relationship with Plancarte-Hernandez.

They say he began sending her phone calls and text messages at all hours. She tried to block his number, but he used smartphone apps to try to reach her through different numbers.

Police say he called the woman about 300 times and texted her roughly 4,000 times in the past year-and-a-half since the breakup.

He also allegedly hacked into her social media sites, Pay-Pal account, iCloud account and cellphone account.

She tried changing her phone number, email address and other means of identifying herself, but he was still able to contact her.

She also moved from Moorpark to Thousand Oaks to try to avoid him, but he was still able to find her, police said.

Police also say he sent threatening messages that made references to things happening in the woman's life that he would only know if he was nearby and watching her.

Officers arrested Plancarte-Hernandez last week for stalking. He was arraigned Wednesday and was being held in the Ventura County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
