University of California, Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a UCLA student at a fraternity party last week.The incident happened between midnight and 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 at a fraternity located on Gayley Avenue, across the street from UCLA's campus.Police released a photo of the suspect on Thursday. They're unsure whether the man is a student but say the female he is accused of assaulting is a student.UCLA Police describe the suspect as 18 to 23 years old with a height of 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 11 inches. He's said to have a medium build, black hair, brown eyes and a short beard. He was last seen wearing black pants and a long-sleeve black T-shirt with a tuxedo print on the front.The victim told police she did not know the suspect prior to the assault, which was reported to police about 12 hours after it happened. The name of the specific fraternity is not being released because of the ongoing investigation.Authorities are circulating the suspect's photo, which was also sent to UCLA students."It's horrible. Honestly, it's really scary," said UCLA student Bridgete Foy. "You never know how your night will end. I normally trust this school and my guy friends in frats, but wherever you go, you're never going to know everyone there, so it's just scary.""The photograph was taken by a good Samaritan who was at the party as well, and during the time of hearing the incident, the person used their cellphone to take photographs of the person and provide that to us during our investigation," said Lt. Kevin Kilgore with the UCLA Police Department.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the UCLA Police Department Detective Unit at 310-825-1491.