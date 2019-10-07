Man allegedly armed with knife fatally shot by deputies in Whittier, authorities say

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A man allegedly armed with a knife was fatally shot by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in an unincorporated area of Whittier Sunday, authorities said.Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8200 block of Rexall Avenue at approximately 10:33 p.m. after a call regarding the well-being of a family member, the caller's father, who was reportedly wielding a knife, according to the sheriff's department.A deputy-involved shooting occurred approximately 10 minutes after deputies arrived, authorities said. The man died at the scene.Video from the scene showed distraught family members outside a home.Details regarding what led to the shooting were not disclosed.It was not immediately known if a weapon had been recovered at the scene.No deputies were injured in the incident.An investigation is ongoing.