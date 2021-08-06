Olympics

LA native Allyson Felix sets a record, wins bronze for 10th Olympic medal

By EDDIE PELLS
EMBED <>More Videos

LA native Allyson Felix sets a record, wins 10th Olympic medal

TOKYO -- Allyson Felix finished third in the 400 meters Friday to win her 10th career medal and become the most-decorated woman in the history of Olympic track.

The 35-year-old Felix, a stalwart of American track and field, started in the outside lane and outraced Stephanie Ann McPherson of Jamaica to take third place by .15 seconds.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo blew away the field, winning in 48.36 seconds to defend her Olympic title from Rio de Janeiro.

Felix's 10th Olympic medal broke a tie with Jamaican runner Merlene Ottey, and matches Carl Lewis, who also won 10 medals and was alone as the most decorated U.S. athlete in track.

The victory for Felix comes nearly three years after she helped spearhead a conversation about the way women are treated in track, and sports in general. She severed ties with Nike, which wrote in pay reductions to women's contracts if they became pregnant. Felix had a daughter in 2018.



Felix won the race wearing a shoe she designed for a company she created.

This is the first bronze medal of an Olympic career that spans back to the 2004 Athens Games. Earlier, she had won six gold and three silver. She could go for No. 11 if the U.S. puts her in the 4x400 relay final, which is set for Saturday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsolympicssports
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OLYMPICS
Adoptive father now watching his son compete in Tokyo Olympics
Olympic gold medalist to buy food truck for her mom
Simone Biles reveals aunt died suddenly 2 days before competition
Mensah-Stock wins historic gold medal for US
TOP STORIES
Woman found slain at Reseda home, prompting investigation
Video: Deputy has near-death experience from fentanyl exposure
'Ankle biter' mosquito breeding on the rise in SoCal
Spirit Airlines may cut up to half of its scheduled flights Friday
3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Grapevine area, USGS says
Timetable: Will you need a COVID-19 booster shot before winter?
Dog found buried alive in San Bernardino field
Show More
1st US airline requiring COVID vaccinations for domestic workers
Local Houston hospitals had no room for baby with COVID
Chase ends in crash as suspects' car flips over in Silver Lake
All-star cast make up 'The Suicide Squad'
Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse
More TOP STORIES News