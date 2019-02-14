Altadena: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe

This is an undated photo of missing 11-year-old Jasmyn Barnes, who was last seen in Altadena on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

By ABC7.com staff
ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
An 11-year-old girl has been found safe in Altadena a day after being reported missing, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives said.

Sheriff's officials provided the update on Jasmyn Barnes in a news release Thursday morning. Authorities did not provide any further details aside from the fact that Jasmyn was found safe in Altadena.

Detectives had called on the public to help find Jasmyn after she was last seen Wednesday afternoon walking away from the 700 block of Mountain View Street in Altadena.

If you have any additional information, you're encouraged to contact Altadena detectives at (626) 798-1131. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222 - TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlmissing personmissing childrenAltadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Altadena: Search underway for missing 11-year-old girl
Top Stories
Southern California storm brings heavy rainfall Thursday
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at DTLA Metro station
SoCal storm: Rockslide strikes cars in Malibu
OC evacuations: Trabuco Creek residents ordered to leave
PCH closed in Huntington Beach amid heavy rain, high winds
3 killed in Newport Beach home, police say
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
Parents speak out about losing son to fentanyl overdose
Show More
Uber, LAPD join forces in new campaign to help stop sexual assault
Taxpayer advocates blast proposed California gas tax
Leap by Joel Embiid startles Oscar nominee Regina King
Mandatory evacuation orders issued for Holy Fire burn area
Deceased boy's mother testifies about herbalist's advice
More News