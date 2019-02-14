Altadena: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) --An 11-year-old girl has been found safe in Altadena a day after being reported missing, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives said.
Sheriff's officials provided the update on Jasmyn Barnes in a news release Thursday morning. Authorities did not provide any further details aside from the fact that Jasmyn was found safe in Altadena.
Detectives had called on the public to help find Jasmyn after she was last seen Wednesday afternoon walking away from the 700 block of Mountain View Street in Altadena.
If you have any additional information, you're encouraged to contact Altadena detectives at (626) 798-1131. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222 - TIPS (8477).