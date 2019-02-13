Altadena: Search underway for missing 11-year-old girl

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are seeking the public's help in locating an 11-year-old Altadena girl last seen on Wednesday.Jasmyn Barnes was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. walking away from the 700 block of Mountain View Street in the city of Altadena.Sheriff's officials say she has left in the past and may be in the nearby Pasadena/Altadena area.She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes. She was wearing a multi-colored jacket and gray pants.Anyone with information about Jasmyn is encouraged to contact Altadena detectives at (626) 798-1131. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222 - TIPS (8477).