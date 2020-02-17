Search underway after man shot and killed while driving in Altadena, authorities say

By
ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A search was underway after a 45-year-old man in Altadena was shot and killed while driving on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Altadena station responded to the 600 block of West Figueroa Street shortly around 1 p.m. after receiving several calls of shots fired.

"The victim was driving northbound in the 2000 block of Canyada Avenue when suspects unknown fired multiple rounds at his vehicle," Lt. Scott Hoglund with LASD said.

The wounded man drove a block and a half before his car came to rest. Authorities say residents saw that he had been shot and cared for him until rescuers arrived.

The victim was found and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Investigators did not release a motive for the attack and a description of the suspect was not available.

A home was searched and people were detained. It was not clear how many people were questioned, but no arrest was made.

Several residents in the neighborhood say they heard the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
altadenalos angeles countyhomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News