Altadena: Woman's body found in tent near popular Cobb Estate hiking trail

A woman's body was found Friday evening inside a tent near a popular hiking trail in Altadena, authorities said.The grim discovery was made off the Cobb Estate trail, whose gated entrance is located near the intersection of East Loma Drive and Lake Avenue.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, search-and-rescue team members and coroner's officials responded to the scene about 9 p.m. The body was removed around midnight.The woman's identity and the cause of her death were not immediately disclosed.