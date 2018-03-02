EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3163919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Aly Raisman delivers victim impact statement and much more at trial for Larry Nassar

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is suing the United States Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, alleging that the groups knew about the sexual abuse gymnasts endured at the hands of former sports doctor Larry Nassar.Attorneys for the three-time gold medalist announced the lawsuit Friday.The suit says that the U.S. Olympic Committee members "were aware, at the highest levels of its organization, that Defendant Nassar had molested Olympic and National Team level gymnasts who participated with Defendant USAG."The complaint also alleges that Nassar, who was a USA Gymnastics doctor, sexually abused Raisman at the Karolyi Ranch National Training Center, at national and international competitions and during the 2012 London Olympics.USA Gymnastics severed ties with the Karolyi Ranch, located outside of Huntsville, Texas in January.Nassar pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges as well as 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct in Michigan state courts.He was sentenced to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges and 300 years in prison on state charges.Raisman is one of the more than 125 woman and girls who have accused Nassar of abuse.Her attorney John Manley accused the USOC and USA Gymnastics of "a conspiracy to silence victims and cover-up the largest child sex abuse scandal in history."Raisman has also called for an independent investigation of both the USOC and USA Gymnastics by federal authorities."My highest priority has been to push for change, so future generations of athletes will be safer," she said in a statement. "It has become painfully clear that these organizations have no intention of properly addressing this problem. After all this time, they remain unwilling to conduct a full investigation, and without a solid understanding of how this happened, it is delusional to think sufficient changes can be implemented.""Meanwhile, thousands of young athletes continue to train and compete every day in this same broken system. I refuse to wait any longer for these organizations to do the right thing. It is my hope that the legal process will hold them accountable and enable the change that is so desperately needed," Raisman continued.