AMA winners 2021: BTS, named artist of the year, dominates award show | FULL LIST

"Four years ago, we gave this first-time-ever TV live performance at this stage, AMAs, it was 'DNA.' We were too excited and nervous at time, and it's been a long and amazing ride since then," said the boy group's leader RM. "We'll never take it for granted."
BTS took home two more big awards -- favorite pop duo or group and favorite pop song for "Butter" -- and performed with Coldplay on a raucous "My Universe." An earlier scheduled performance of "Butter" by BTS and Megan Thee Stallion was scrapped after the rapper cited personal reasons for dropping out, so the group performed the hit single on their own.
Rap superstar and 2021 AMA winner Cardi B made her hosting debut, pulling off seven different looks and revving up the crowd live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.
Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion were the top winning female artists at this year's AMAs, also with three awards. The "WAP" rapper was named favorite female hip-hop artist, her "Good News" winning for favorite hip-hop album and her "Body" was crowned favorite trending song, a new award this year. Doja Cat won collaboration of the year for "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA, favorite female R&B artist and favorite R&B album for "Planet Her."
Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo had the most nominations of the night, with seven, while The Weeknd has six. The "drivers license" singer won new artist of the year.
Taylor Swift, the most decorated artist in AMA history, won favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album for "evermore."
Other winners include Machine Gun Kelly for favorite rock artist award, Ed Sheeran for favorite male pop artist, Becky G for favorite female Latin artist and Kanye West for favorite gospel artist.
Other performance highlights include New Edition and New Kids on the Block together for the first time ever, Jennifer Lopez's "On My Way" from her upcoming romantic comedy "Marry Me," and Olivia Rodrigo's hit "traitor" live on a stage covered with flowers.
WINNER: BTS
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA: "Kiss Me More"
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion: "Body"
WINNER: Lil Nas X: "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Taylor Swift
WINNER: BTS
WINNER: Taylor Swift: "evermore"
WINNER: BTS: "Butter"
WINNER: Luke Bryan
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
WINNER: Dan + Shay
WINNER: Gabby Barrett: "Goldmine"
WINNER: Gabby Barrett: "The Good Ones"
WINNER: Drake
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion: "Good News"
WINNER: Cardi B: "Up"
WINNER: The Weeknd
WINNER: Doja Cat
WINNER: Doja Cat: "Planet Her"
WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak): "Leave The Door Open"
WINNER: Bad Bunny
WINNER: Becky G
WINNER: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
WINNER: Bad Bunny: "EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO"
WINNER: Kali Uchis: "telepatía"
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
WINNER: Kanye West
WINNER: Marshmello
Along with the "My Universe" and "Butter" performances, AMA highlights include Jennifer Lopez's pre-taped "On My Way" from her upcoming romantic comedy "Marry Me."
Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak kicked off the awards on a funky, R&B and pre-taped note with their "Smokin Out the Window."
Olivia Rodrigo performed her hit "traitor" live on a stage covered with flowers and Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean brought a little country to the stage when they sang their pre-taped duet "If I Didn't Love You." With a little help from Julieta Venegas and Tainy, Bad Bunny performed their hit "Lo Siento BB :/."
Among live performances, Italian band Måneskin made their U.S. awards show debut with their viral hit "Beggin.'" Chlöe of Chloe x Halle floated down onto the stage to perform her hit debut single as a soloist "Have Mercy," swinging her hair and twerking. Mickey Guyton got loud cheers while singing her patriotic song "All American" in a silvery dress, periodically screaming out "How y'all doing?"
For the older viewers, New Edition and New Kids on the Block performed together. The Boston-based groups took turns with the hits, trading hits: "You Got It (The Right Stuff"), "Candy Girl," "Step By Step," "Mr. Telephone Man" and uniting for "Can You Stand the Rain," "Is This the End," "Hangin' Tough" and "If It Isn't Love."
Kane Brown performed "One Mississippi" from Tennessee State University. Soulful new artist of the year nominee Giveon and relentlessly experimental rapper Tyler, the Creator also performed.
Host Cardi B in a fur headdress revved up the crowd, admitting she was sweating.
"I'm a little nervous," said the host after listing all the performances planned. "We're going to celebrate everybody."
Later her song "Up" was named favorite hip-hop song.
She said she planned to be herself when she takes the stage.
"Oh the pressure on me! They got a lot of pressure," the rap superstar told "Good Morning America" Friday. "I mean, how can I excite the audience? Should I show my child? No, no, no, I'm now not gonna do that. I don't know, I'm just gonna be myself."
The "I Like It" and "Bodak Yellow" rapper admitted that she's feeling nervous for the big night but said she loves the opportunity to host.
"Some just awakes in me [when I perform]. But when I'm on TV shows, for some reason I just get so nervous. Like, oh my goodness," she said.
Machine Gun Kelly, JoJo Siwa and Brandy were among the Hollywood stars who revealed the 2021 AMA winners.
They were joined by Ansel Elgort & Rachel Zegler, Anthony Ramos, Billy Porter, JB Smoove, Liza Koshy, Marsai Martin, Madelyn Cline and Winnie Harlow, producers announced Friday.
*Country artist Morgan Wallen, who was condemned by the music industry for using a racial slur in a video that was leaked in February, was included in this year's ceremony, showrunners said in a statement.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.