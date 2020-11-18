american music awards

The Weeknd, Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha join 2020 American Music Awards performance lineup

LOS ANGELES -- Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Lewis Capaldi, Machine Gun Kelly, and The Weeknd featuring Kenny G are the final additions to an A-list lineup of performers for the "2020 American Music Awards," producers announced Wednesday.

The 2020 AMAs air Sunday on ABC.

Previously announced performers include Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Billie Eilish, Bell Biv DeVoe and Nelly, Shawn Mendes, BTS, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion.

This year's show features several world-premiere performances. J. Lo and Maluma's collaboration of "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" will emphasize "the undeniable crossover success of Latin music this year, as the show has also expanded categories in both Latin and Hip-Hop genres to match its overarching popularity," according to producers.

Mendes' performance "will give fans the unexpected from the moment he takes the stage," and Billie Eilish will sing her new single, "Therefore I Am."

The performances will be AMA firsts for Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi and Machine Gun Kelly.

The Weeknd is a top nominee this year with eight nominations, while performers Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Dan + Shay, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, BTS and Dua Lipa are also nominees.

Taraji P. Henson will host the show, which will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Roddy Rich and The Weeknd led the 2020 AMA nominations, tied with eight nods each including Artist of the Year alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. This year's ceremony will feature several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honors and several new awards for Latin music. Click here to see a full list of 2020 American Music Awards nominees.

Each year, fans vote for their favorite artists at TheAMAs.com/Vote.

Don't miss the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
