Employee at Amazon fulfillment center in Moreno Valley tests positive for coronavirus

A temporary hospital with 250 beds will be set up in Indio to help ease the burden on local hospitals expecting a surge in COVID-19 cases.

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- An employee at an Amazon fulfillment center in Moreno Valley tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.It's not known if the worker lives in the city because personal medical information is considered private, Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez said in a statement.The mayor added that several co-workers were directed to self-quarantine, under observation by health officials, as the work undergoes treatment.Additional details on the employee's condition was not immediately available.As of Wednesday afternoon, the county has confirmed 70 positive cases and seven related deaths.