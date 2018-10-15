Amazon delivery driver caught on video urinating near front door of Anaheim home

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
An Amazon delivery driver was captured on surveillance video peeing near the front door of an Anaheim home Monday.

The homeowner spotted the incident after reviewing surveillance video. The incident happened around 1:09 p.m. in the 300 block of North Via Remo.

In the video, the driver pulls up to the home in a white van, exits the vehicle and drops off the small package at the front door.

He then looks around, walks up behind a fake wall near the entrance of the home and begins to pee. Once he's done, the driver walks back to the van and drives away.

Eyewitness News reached out to Amazon for comment, but has not heard back yet.
