2-year-old boy located after abduction in Kern County prompts Amber Alert

LAMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities located a 2-year-old boy after they say he was abducted by his father in Kern County, which prompted an Amber Alert Sunday evening.The boy, Elias Vidal, was last seen with his father at about 8:30 p.m. in the city of Lamont near Florence Street and Ralph Avenue in Kern County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP deactived the alert close to midnight after he was located.The boy's father, Javier Vidal, is considered armed and dangerous. It was not immediately known if he is still sought by authorities.The vehicle they were believed to be traveling in is described as a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse, gray in color with a California license plate 4YDA136.Authorities say Javier Vidal is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans.Elias Vidal is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, 3 feet tall and weighing 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.The alert was issued for San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.