Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old San Jose girl allegedly abducted by her father

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a San Jose girl after officials say she was abducted by her father.Two-year-old Bethanie Carraza was last seen Sunday night around 10:00 p.m. in San Jose. Officials say her father, Victor Magana, is considered armed and dangerous.San Jose police say Magana stabbed the girl's mother at a residence in the 500 block of South 11th Street in San Jose before the abduction. The mother was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.Magana could be driving a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with a California license plate number of 7XJX025.Magana is 24-year-old, 5'4", 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Bethanie is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone who sees Bethanie or her father is asked to call 911 immediately.The California Highway Patrol expanded the alert to several counties across California, including Los Angeles County.