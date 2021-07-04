Amber Alert issued after 11-year-old boy abducted in Central California, CHP says

Amber Alert - Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial, San Bernardino and Stanislaus Counties.

Last Seen: Olympia Street at Glenn Avenue@ModestoPolice IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/g3QfAbiEbE — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 4, 2021

MERCED, Calif. (KABC) -- An 11-year-old boy was abducted Saturday night in Central California, prompting the California Highway Patrol to issue an Amber Alert in multiple regions including Southern California.According to a CHP bulletin, Adler Lara was taken by his father, 38-year-old Walter Fernando Lara, who is considered armed and dangerous. The boy was last seen near the intersection of Olympia Street and Glenn Avenue in the Modesto area.Adler is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. His father is said to be 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.Along with photos of the child and the suspect, authorities released an image of a car that is being sought. It is a silver 2006 BMW 330i with California license plate No. 8PWD288.Anyone with information about the boy's whereabouts is asked to call 911.