Amber Alert called off after missing baby found safe in Harlem

BILL HUTCHINSON
A baby allegedly abducted from her mother by her father Friday night at a New York City homeless shelter was found safe Saturday morning after a 10-hour search and a predawn Amber Alert, police said.

The 8-month-old girl was found around 8 a.m. with her father in Harlem, according to the New York City Police Department.

The father, identified as Jerome Pippins, 24, was taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending.

As a precaution, the little girl was taken to a hospital to be examined, but police said she appeared unharmed.

The girl, wearing a gray onesie with purple polka dots, was abducted about 10 p.m. Friday at a family homeless shelter in Queens. An Amber Alert for the girl had been issued around 4 a.m.
